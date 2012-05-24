Comparti Riba peticion di Gobierno di Aruba AIB a haci un analisis riba e contribucion di reapertura di e refineria den nos economia. “E resultadonan ta confirma e analisisnan preliminar di gobierno,” minister Richard Arends encarga cu Asuntonan Economico a declara na final di e presentacion. “Nos ta papiando aki di un aporte di mas cu Afl 340 miyon na nos economia, entre Afl 180 cu Afl 200 miyon na finanzas publico y reactivacion di 3.1% di nos forza laboral.” Page iii of iii example in 2017, the re-opening of the refinery by CITGO adds 5.8% (Afl. 280.2MM) on top of the 2015 GDP. Table B: Summation of Effects In Afl. x1,000,0002017201820192020 Initial Investment CITGO508.5547.8483.9487.8 Total Compounded Effect on GDP280.2319.6288.3342.1 Multiplier Effect0.60.60.60.7 Share of GDP 20155.8%6.6%6.0%7.1% GDP Aruba 2015 as per the CBA: 4,836MM Summation of Effects The numbers in the table are rounded and therefore may not add up exactly when calculating them as presented. The multiplier effect (measured as the ratio between the “Total Compounded Effect on GDP” to the “Initial Investment CITGO”) amounts to 0.6 during the investment phase and 0.7 during the operational phase. Compared to the report AIB produced in 2007 for Valero we must note that for both investment years (2006 and 2007) available to us at the time, we also calculated a multiplier of 0.6. In accordance with the scope of the assignment, this study is not aimed at and does not produce GDP growth figures. This study aims only at showing the Refinery’s share to GDP. Pa 2017 ta proyecta cu e contribucion di e reapartura di CITGO na nos economia lo ta alrededor di Afl. 280 miyon, esaki ta 5.8% di nos GDP. Door di inversionan planea door di CITGO, e efecto economico ta hopi grandi den e lunanan y añanan nos dilanti. “E contribucion aki ta aumenta pa 6.6% na 2018 y 6.0% na 2019, te ora cu alcanza e percentahe di 7.1% durante e prome aña di operacion na 2020,” minister Arends ta splica a base di e rapport. E contribucion na nos economia ta consisti di entrada pa gobierno den forma di impuesto y prima, empleo y aumento den consumo y inversion den sector priva. E estudio di AIB ta asumi cu salario cu e refineria y contractors lo paga na su empleadonan local lo wordo gasta den e economia local principalmente.Ta calcula cu e effecto di esaki pa nos GDP den 2017 lo ta ta alrededor Afl. 44 miyon. Tambe ta premira otro sectornan cu lo brinda nan servicio na e refineria ta contribui cu un total di Afl 80 miyon na nos economia. “Remarcabel ta e hecho cu e contribucion di e reapertura di e refineria ta genera mas entrada cu a ser presupuesta pa aña 2017. Realizacion di esaki lo reduci e presionan presupuestario enormemente,” segun minister Arends. AIB BANK N.V. Economic Impact Study Re-Opening of the Aruba Refinery February 1st, 2017 Page 11 of 35 3. IMPACT ON GOVERNMENT 3.1 Impact on public revenues Based on information received by AIB and assumptions made as further delineated below and as per the application of the methodology as described in Annex 1, the following Table 3 provides a recapitulation of the impact of the activities of the Refinery on the public revenues. Table 3. Impact on Public Revenues In Afl. X1,000,0002017201820192020 Land Lease Payment to RDA18.018.018.032.4 Wage Tax58.766.059.054.2 Premiums SVB26.132.829.527.4 Premiums AZV15.719.817.816.5 BBO/BAZV18.720.017.718.4 Import Duties10.911.710.425.9 Foreign Exchange Tax3.94.03.53.4 Profit Tax26.827.926.830.8 Total178.8200.2182.6209.0 Impact on Public Revenues This report does not separate RDA from the Government because it will not effect the outcome of the results for this specific study. The numbers in the table are rounded and therefore may not add up exactly when calculating them as presented. 3.1.1 Lease Payments During the first 3 years the lease payments to Refineria di Aruba N.V. (RDA) by the Refinery will amount to a fixed $10 million per year. This lease amount is for the use of the Refinery facility as well as the terminal for the transshipment. After the third year the annual lease payment will increase to a fixed $18 million. In our study we did not separate RDA from the Government for the purposes of calculating the impact on GDP. The lease payment is the only amount that we took into account. Na aña 2006 a haci un estudio similar pa Valero. Den contexto di e economia di 2006, e aporte di e refineria tabata 12.4%. Mientras cu e analisis di aña 2006 tabata tene na cuenta un refineria den operacion cu un nivel hopi halto di detayenan comercial, e estudio recien a usa datonan yinformacion preliminar. Contribucion di turismo actualmente compara cu 10 aña pasa ta cambia e composicion di bo economia. “E analisis aki ta duna mas substancia na e empeño di Gabinete Mike Eman II pa haci e reapertura di e refineria posibel, como tambe e perseverancia di mi colega Mike de Meza y di Prome Minister Mike Eman cu a sa di logra esaki den liña di maneho energetico y ambiental di Gobierno,” minister Arends – kende e tempo ey a lidera e negociacionnan cu CITGO -- a conclui bisando. Mustra/Kita comentarionan

Comparti