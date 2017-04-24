Comparti

E yegada di e Haring nobo, un treat berdadero pa e Hulandes, semper ta garantisa bon fiesta. E aña aki, e contingente Hulandes na Aruba a bay Cafe the Plaza pa purba e delicia aki. Directamente fresco fresco for di Noord Zee, e tabata un hit riba e counter. Por ta no mesun vet cu esun di aña pasa, pero e haring a slip den garganta facilmente na e manera tradicional; teniendo e pisca fresco na su rabo y lage slip bay aden.

E tradicion rond di e Haring nobo ta como lo siguiente: ora cu e pisca aki, cu ta consisti mas di 16% di vet, e por wordo gara. E prome bari ta wordo subasta y e ganashinan ta bay pa obranan caritativo. E bon causa pa e aña aki ta pa Make-A-Wish Foundation. Nan meta ta pa cumpa un bus, yena cu coy hunga y weganan maraviyoso pa muchanan (terminalmente) malo pa hunga aden.

Algo mas riba comemento di un haring: ta wordo conseha pa come pisca por lo menos un biaha pa siman, preferiblemente un pisca vet cu ta rico den vitamina, mineral y Omega 3. Haring ta un bon choice pa tur hende, expertonan ta bisa. E pesca di e aña aki, by the way, ta wordo pronuncia: “delicioso.”

Un tiki despues di 6'or di atardi, e negoshante local y un regular na Plaza, Hans Schnog di Garage Cordia, oficialmente a purba e prome Haring nobo di e aña. El a wordo asisti den e honor aki pa importador Mark Dongelman y Gert-Jan di Cafe the Plaza.

